Image copyright Dr Anna Chiles Image caption Dr Anna Chiles posted the video because she wanted to reassure people in her community

A GP who has recovered from Covid-19 has posted a video on Facebook to explain the symptoms after she and her family contracted the virus.

Dr Anna Chiles, from Stow-on-the-Wold, who tested positive but is now out of isolation, said it was "not a time to be complacent".

She has three children aged 10, 13 and 15 and said they were "very lucky" to have only had very mild symptoms.

She also explains the importance of following the rules on isolation.

Dr Chiles, who works at Stow Surgery, said: "At any other time we would have continued to be at work and at school and I thought this was really important.

"The rules on isolation are there for a reason, we have got Covid-19 in our community in Stow, there are positive cases, we do not know the number of cases that we have had.

Referring to how the virus affected her family, she said: "A few of us had coughs, dry coughs but also wetter sounding coughs.

"My husband and I experienced shortness of breath, it felt like breathing at altitude and was a little bit tight breathing in, but the children had no shortness of breath.

"Only one of us had a fever, there was some aching, flu-like symptoms and a few of us had a headache."

She said the surgery was dealing with the majority of patients using phone and video consultations to avoid any unnecessary patients coming into the surgery.

She added they were still seeing some, who were unable to manage remotely, for essential blood tests and examinations, but were trying to keep this to as small a number as possible to keep patients and staff safe.