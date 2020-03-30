Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jonathan Brunsdon was arrested in Stroud on Saturday night

A man has denied deliberately coughing in a paramedic's face who arrived at his house to answer an emergency call.

Jonathan Brunsdon, 43, appeared via video-link at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court and denied a single charge of assaulting an emergency worker.

He is accused of coughing in the face of paramedic Shaun Helbrow at Mason Road in Stroud, Gloucestershire, on Saturday.

Mr Brunsdon was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on 6 April.

He was sat behind a desk wearing a face mask, gloves and a plastic apron.

The judge warned the defendant he could face a custodial sentence if he is convicted.

A trial is due to be held at the same court on 8 June.