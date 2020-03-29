Gloucestershire

Coronavirus: Man accused of coughing at paramedic in face

  • 29 March 2020
Ambulance Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The man was arrested in Stroud on Saturday night

A man has been charged with assault after a paramedic was coughed at in the face, police have revealed.

An ambulance crew had responded to reports a man was feeling unwell in Stroud, Gloucestershire, just before 23:00 GMT on Saturday.

When they arrived "another man who was self isolating, allegedly deliberately coughed in the face of one of the paramedics", police said.

A man, 43, was arrested and accused of assaulting an emergency worker.

