Glider crash near Stroud causes life-threatening injuries
- 23 March 2020
A man has suffered life-threatening injuries in a glider crash in Gloucestershire.
Police said they were alerted by a member of the public who thought they saw the glider come down at Aston Down Airfield near Stroud just before 17:00 GMT.
When officers arrived they found the man, who was taken by air ambulance to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.
The cause of the crash will now be examined by air accident investigators.