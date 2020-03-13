Image copyright Conservative Party Image caption Alex Chalk said he would be "able to carry on a great deal of my constituency and ministerial duties"

The Conservative MP for Cheltenham is self-isolating after talking to health minister Nadine Dorries who has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Alex Chalk said Public Health England (PHE) had advised him after his contact with fellow Tory MP Ms Dorries.

Mr Chalk said: "Because I'd had a conversation with Nadine Dorries in the library last week, the safer course was to self-isolate for a few days.

"They're the experts and of course I'm going to take that advice."

He added: "So, I won't be coming back to Cheltenham as normal and I'll be sticking around in London for a bit."

On a Facebook post he said he wasn't showing any symptoms of the illness and "feels as right as rain".

Image caption Health minister Nadine Dorries has been diagnosed with coronavirus

The Department of Health said earlier Ms Dorries had first showed symptoms on 5 March - the same day she attended an event hosted by the prime minister. Ms Dorries is self-isolating at home.

The latest advice from PHE is for From Friday, everyone with flu-like symptoms - defined as a fever of above 37.8C or a persistent cough - to stay at home for at least seven days.

Anyone who has travelled to an affected area, or who has been in close contact with an infected person, had already been asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Spending 15 minutes within two metres (6ft) of someone with the virus, or having face-to-face contact, is judged as close contact and a significant risk.