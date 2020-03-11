Despite increased hygiene measures being in place amid the coronavirus crisis, Ladies Day at Cheltenham Festival boasted a colourful display of feathers, fashion and fascinators.
The festival kicked off on Tuesday with more than 60,000 punters flocking to the horse-racing spectacular, although crowds were down by almost 7,000 on last year.
The Duchess of Cornwall also spent the day at the races to present the trophy for The Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase.
"All the measures we put in place were well used, and we were topping up our hand sanitiser gel stations all day long," said Jockey Club regional director Ian Renton.
"The racegoers heeded the advice we gave to ensure that hygiene was kept at a maximum."
