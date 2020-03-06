Forget-me-not artwork springs up at Gloucester Cathedral
An artwork made up of 1,000 metal forget-me-not flowers has sprung up in Gloucester Cathedral's cloisters.
Longfield Hospice's Forget-Me-Not appeal allows people to purchase one or more of the flowers in memory of a loved one.
Purchases have so far raised £23,000 for the hospice that provides free services for people with life-limiting illnesses in Gloucestershire.
The installation opened on Thursday and will be in place until 25 March.
Longfield's Gabrielle Cochrane said: "A company provides the flowers and they allow hospices to use them as a fundraising tool so we can all raise awareness of the work that we do."
The charity relies on public donations to fund 85 percent of its work.