Five men jailed over sale of lethal shotgun

Image copyright Glos Police Image caption The weapon is designed for military or police use and cannot be legally owned in the UK

Five men have been jailed for their roles in the sale of a pump-action shotgun capable of "wiping out a room in seconds".

The weapon was being transported to London from Gloucester when it was intercepted by firearms officers.

The group was sentenced to a combined 51 years and six months. The gun's owner and seller, Luke Connor, was sentenced to 16 years.

Police said they believed the firearm was destined for gang-related activity.

Image copyright Glos Police Image caption Six live shotgun cartridges were also found by police

The men were charged with conspiring to transfer a prohibited firearm, following an investigation by Gloucestershire Constabulary's Serious and Organised Crime Unit.

Connor, 32, of Coltishall Close, Quedgeley, Gloucester, was described as the principal member of the group as the men were sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Thursday.

The Mossberg 500 shotgun was located in a camping bag in the boot of a taxi which had been stopped as it departed Gloucestershire on 26 August last year.

The vehicle stop followed a surveillance-led operation where officers observed a meeting in which £3,500 cash was handed over in a vehicle parked outside Gloucester Quays.

The buyer was Sadak Hassan, 21, of Boleyn Road, London, who police said had links to a gang. He was jailed for 11 years and three months.

Detective Inspector Ian Fletcher said: "This weapon can't legally be owned in the UK and it's the first of its kind seized in Gloucestershire."

Image copyright Glos Police Image caption The gun was found in a camping bag, within a sports bag, in the boot of a taxi stopped by firearms officers

Three other men were sentenced:

Joshua Laister, 24, of Bodenham Field, Abbeymead, Gloucester, was sentenced to six years.

Fareed Oseni, 25, of Manor Road, north London, was sentenced to 12 years.