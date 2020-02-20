Image caption Alf, who needs dialysis twice a week, was taken to hospital after being rescued from the site

More than 300 people staying on a travellers' site have been stranded by flood water.

The site at Sandhurst in Gloucestershire has been under water for several days, but at the moment caravans remain dry.

The approach road to the council-owned Sandhurst Lane facility is flooded and residents say they are are concerned as supplies run out.

A county council spokeswoman said most residents had chosen to remain on site.

Earlier an elderly man in his wheelchair was rescued by firefighters in a boat. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Some people been wading through waist-deep water while others have left in adopted vehicle to get supplies.

One resident told BBC News: "We've had to make our own way out because they've deserted us.

One resident told BBC News: "We've had to make our own way out because they've deserted us.

"We've had no help from the council whatsoever."

Gloucester County Council said its traveller liaison officer, Louise Broughton, was on site checking on people's welfare.

"The choice for most of the residents is to remain on the site," she said.

"However the choice will be given to those who wish to evacuate today should they wish."

Elsewhere across the county there are five severe flood warnings, meaning a danger to life, and 22 warnings where flooding is expected imminently.