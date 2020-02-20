Image copyright Geoff Handley Image caption Geoff Handley, left, and Mark Smith managed to drag the woman to safety

A man has told how he waded into ­floodwater to rescue a woman who had been trapped on the roof of her submerged car for 12 hours.

Mark Smith, 51, was alerted to her plight by Geoff Handley, who was walking his dog near St Briavels in the Forest of Dean.

The woman, who has not been named, was slipping in and out of consciousness.

Mr Smith and Mr Handley took it in turns to keep her warm until the emergency services arrived.

Mr Smith, from Coleford, Gloucestershire, told Victoria Derbyshire: "I could hear someone shouting for help. She was half in the car and half in the water.

"I just pulled her up and cuddled her to keep warm; it seemed like forever and a day.

"It was a bit worrying, really, I tried to hold her on the car but we kept slipping as the car was totally underwater."

Mr Smith said the 61-year-old woman had climbed on to the roof of her car after driving into the flooded area and getting stuck with no phone signal.

"I thought she was going to die, make no doubt about that," said Mr Handley.

Image copyright Geoff Handley Image caption The woman was stuck in an area without mobile phone reception so could not call for help

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it received reports of concerns of a person's welfare in flooding water at about 08:30 GMT on Tuesday.

"Crews attended the scene using specialist equipment including a water rescue boat occupied by four firefighters and one on the ground.

"One person was rescued and was left in the care of the paramedics," a spokesman said.