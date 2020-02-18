Image copyright LDRS Image caption Residents say they are concerned about the plan for the 5,000 new homes

Concerns have been raised over a plan to build 5,000 homes and a new railway station in Gloucestershire.

Developer Ridge and Partners wants to build a so called eco-village alongside the A48 near Westbury-on-Severn.

A county council spokesman said the scheme would "significantly boost the supply of new housing".

However, parish council chairman Simon Phelps said the plan was "horrific" and residents wanted it scrapped.

"I think the proposal is a horrific scheme. If it were to proceed it will create rootless development in a beautiful, unspoilt part of the countryside which has got worldwide interest and restrictions placed upon it," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Traffic concerns

"We have to respect the fact that we are going to have to find room for more homes within the Forest of Dean but I don't think placing them in such an idyllic situation is the answer."

The developer submitted the proposal to the Forest of Dean District Council, which is looking for land for about 8,000 more houses to be included in the next local plan that will run until 2041.

At a meeting to discuss the proposals, residents raised concerns about traffic congestion and a lack of infrastructure.

However according to the developers, Grange Court or Oakle Street stations would be reopened at an early stage to encourage those moving into the new villages to travel by train.

There are also plans for a new road connecting the A48 near Ley Lane with the A40 near Solomons Tump.

The developers added that work would have to be carried out to avoid "pinch points" on the major route, which has long queues at busy times.