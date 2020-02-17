Image copyright Lydney Rugby Club Image caption Lydney Rugby Club's pitch was completely submerged on Sunday morning

A £10,000 fundraising campaign to help a rugby club recover from flooding caused by Storm Dennis has reached half its target in under 48 hours.

Lydney Rugby Club in Gloucestershire was left underwater on Sunday and a crowdfunding page was quickly set up to fund repairs and refurbishment.

The appeal has now raised over £5,250 after being backed by 147 supporters.

Water several inches deep entered the clubhouse, changing rooms and kitchen and covered the pitches.

Image copyright Lydney Rugby Club Image caption Water entered the clubhouse and kitchen

Chairman Duncan Sleeman said the funds would be vital as the club's insurance did not cover flooding.

"It's caused catastrophic damage. It's going to be tens of thousands of pounds to fix," he said.

"Unfortunately, we are on a flood plain so the premiums to cover for flooding are astronomical, so the club has insurance for non-flood basis."

Image copyright Lydney Rugby Club Image caption The club is over halfway towards its £10,000 fundraising appeal target

Mr Sleeman said "minimal" flooding had occurred at the club before but it had been over a century since waters had been so high.

About 40 people helped with the clean-up operation and the chairman praised the response from the community.

He added: "The crowdfunding appeal has been unprecedented. The donations coming in have been fantastic.

"It has been a brilliant response from members who have been taking time off work."

Lydney played at home on Saturday afternoon, recording a 43-0 win over Bridgwater.