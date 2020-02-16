Image copyright Family handout Image caption Emma Drew and Daniel Smith's wedding ceremony was held at her bedside on Valentine's Day

A woman with terminal cancer died just after hours she married her partner on Valentine's Day.

Emma Drew, 45, tied the knot with Daniel Smith at her home on Friday, a week after being told nothing more could be done to treat her condition.

The wedding was brought forward and the day was organised by her family and friends, with everything from the rings to the cake gifted through donations.

The ceremony in North Cerney was described as "simple and beautiful".

It had been due to take place on Saturday, after being rescheduled from 29 February, but was moved forward again after Emma's condition deteriorated.

Image copyright family handout Image caption Flowers in wellington boots were made by pupils at a primary school where Emma worked

Diana Barrell, who helped organise the wedding, thanked everyone who had gifted items and made donations to ensure it could go ahead.

She said the primary school teacher had "slipped away surrounded by the love of her family" hours after the ceremony.

"Emma was loved by everyone in the community. She was a beautiful person inside and out and will be sorely missed," she said.

The planned wedding party at North Cerney's village hall on Saturday went ahead at the wish of Emma's family, and about 100 people attended to celebrate her life and share memories.