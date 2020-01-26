Flooded pub finally gets to celebrate Christmas

Image caption The pub was packed with people enjoying a late Christmas lunch

A pub forced to close by flooding in December has finally celebrated Christmas with its customers.

The Yew Tree Inn, in Chaceley, Gloucestershire, was cut off completely with access only possible by tractor.

Landlord Pete Bartlett said he had no choice at the time but to cancel the lunch planned for 90 people.

He said the pub had kept up its Christmas decorations. "We're fully booked and Father Christmas is coming too," he said.

"We were shut again last week because of water on the road but the support we get keeps us going," he added.