A 19-year-old man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in the centre of Gloucester.

It happened shortly before 02:25 GMT, police said. A second man, also aged 19, was taken to hospital with an injury to his hand.

A 29-year-old man and 19-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the stabbing and are in police custody.

Clarence Street in Gloucester remains cordoned off while investigations continue.