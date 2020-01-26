Gloucester stabbing: Two arrested
- 26 January 2020
A 19-year-old man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in the centre of Gloucester.
It happened shortly before 02:25 GMT, police said. A second man, also aged 19, was taken to hospital with an injury to his hand.
A 29-year-old man and 19-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the stabbing and are in police custody.
Clarence Street in Gloucester remains cordoned off while investigations continue.