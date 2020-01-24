Image copyright Google Image caption The driver hit a tree on the B4231 near Lydney

A man died when his car crashed into a tree in the Forest of Dean.

Emergency services were called to the B4231 Bream Road near Lydney just after 17:00 GMT on Thursday.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Gloucestershire Police said no other vehicles were involved and have appealed for anyone who saw the crash to contact them.