Image copyright Google Image caption The inspection was the second monitoring visit since the school fell into special measures in 2018

A school has been told by the government's education watchdog that it should not hire newly qualified teachers while in special measures.

Ofsted inspectors also said leaders at Gloucester Academy were "not taking effective action" after a visit in December.

A school spokesman said the report "does not accurately represent the standard" of the school.

Gloucester Academy has been in special measures since 2018.

Ofsted inspector Paul Williams wrote that pupils were "unsure of the concepts they are learning", reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"The school's strategy to improve pupils' literacy skills has not had the impact senior leaders had hoped for. Pupils' poor reading and writing still holds them back," he wrote.

"As a result of their continuing difficulties with reading and writing, many pupils are still not able to get the most out of their lessons.

"Having considered all the evidence I strongly recommend that the school does not seek to appoint newly qualified teachers."

'Positive changes'

However, Ofsted said principal Paul Holroyd and senior leaders had "brought calm" to the school and pupils were "more respectful in lessons".

An academy spokesman said: "In the four months since Mr Holroyd joined the school, we have already made great strides".

He added: "We are also seeking collaborative support from within the Gloucestershire education community to strengthen and extend our access to skills and experience."

Gloucester Academy has 757 pupils with ages ranging from 11 to 16.