Image copyright Charlene-Louise Johnstone Image caption Charlene-Louise Johnstone arrived at the perfect moment to capture the proposal while walking on Cleeve Hill near Cheltenham

A couple who were unwittingly photographed getting engaged at a beauty spot have been traced after their photo was shared 17,000 times.

Charlene-Louise Johnstone took the photo while walking on Cleeve Hill near Cheltenham on Saturday. She then appealed for help in tracking them.

The newly-engaged couple were visiting the Cotswolds from London but said they wished to remain anonymous.

They added the weekend would be "one we will never forget."

Charlene-Louise said it did not feel right to approach them and intrude at the time, but later posted the photo on Facebook and made an appeal to track down the couple to share it with them.

She confirmed that they had contacted her on Monday and were "over the moon" with her picture and all the warm messages they had received.

Image copyright unknown Image caption A walker on Cleeve Hill took a photograph of the couple after the proposal on Saturday afternoon

Another passer-by walking on Cleeve Hill at the same time took a photo of the couple after the successful proposal had taken place.

The photo showing off the engagement ring was passed to Charlene-Louise by the couple when they contacted her.

The couple said: "We were visiting the Cotswolds for the weekend and decided to go for a walk up Cleeve Hill as it was such a beautiful day.

"To my complete surprise, he got down on one knee and proposed, and I said yes!

"We are so happy that Charlene-Louise managed to capture the moment and would like to thank her and everyone who shared the Facebook post to track us down and wish us well.

"It has been a truly special weekend."