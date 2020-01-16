Image copyright Kevin Lewis Image caption The cathedral's Lady Chapel has been transformed with the changing light and sound exhibition

A light show paying tribute to work supporting asylum seekers and refugees is being held at Gloucester Cathedral.

The Where There is Light exhibition marks 20 years of Gloucestershire Action for Refugees and Asylum Seekers (GARAS).

The charity offers support to people seeking asylum and helps them adjust if they are recognised as refugees.

Some of their stories are told in an audio narration as part of the display.

Image copyright Kevin Lewis Image caption The exhibition features work by Gloucestershire-based digital arts group Squidsoup

Image copyright Kevin Lewis Image caption The light display is accompanied by a "soundscape" created by the Everyman Writers Lab and The Music Works

Organisers say visitors become part of the artwork as the light and sound changes around them.

The display focuses on the stories of refugees who now live in Gloucester and who have used the services GARAS offers.

"We are really excited to be ending our 20th birthday celebrations in this inspiring and innovative way," said Adele Owen from the organisation.

"Our wish for refugees here and across the world is that they find light in the reception they receive. We hope they find an opportunity to start to rebuild their lives."

The exhibition runs from Thursday 16 January until Sunday 23 February.

Image copyright Kevin Lewis Image caption The light display changes colour as visitors move through it

