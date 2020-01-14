Image copyright Gloucester Cathedral Image caption Stonemasons are creating six new gargoyles and 11 pinnacles as part of the restoration

Gloucester Cathedral has been given an £80,000 donation towards the cost of repairing the exterior stonework of the north ambulatory.

The 900-year-old part of the building contains the tomb of King Edward II and the memorial chapel.

A £530,000 project was started in October 2018 to cover the cost of the work including six new gargoyles and 11 pinnacles.

The grant has been made by the charity The Wolfson Foundation.

The Very Reverend Stephen Lake, Dean of Gloucester said he was "thrilled" to receive "such a significant grant" which will allow the project to be completed.

"Thanks to their generous endorsement - as well as the remarkable support we have received from other donors - we can ensure this extraordinary building remains open for current and future generations," he said.