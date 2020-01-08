Image copyright Reuters Image caption Zara Tindall was caught speeding in her Land Rover

The Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall has been banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding at 91mph near her Cotswolds home.

She was banned under the totting up procedure, having already accumulated nine penalty points on her licence.

Mrs Tindall, 38, was given four more points for driving at 91mph on the A417 in Gloucestershire, taking her over the 12 points that usually means a ban.

The speed limit where she was clocked is 70mph.

The wife of former Gloucester and England player Mike Tindall did not attend court because she is in Australia.

She admitted the speeding offence, which she committed in her Land Rover at Daglingworth, near Cirencester, in November.

Gloucestershire Police operate a frequent road safety patrol from a lay-by at Dartley Bottom - a long, straight stretch of the road between Gloucester and Cirencester, where they catch hundreds of drivers a year.

Prosecutor Farley Turner said: "Because Mrs Tindall already has nine points on her licence she was unable to accept a fixed penalty for this offence."

Roger Utley, chairman of the bench at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court, announced that as well as the six-month ban the court was fining Mrs Tindall £666 plus costs and a victim surcharge of £151.

Her mother Princess Anne was caught speeding on the same stretch of road in 2001.