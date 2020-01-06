Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened in Finlay Road on 5 January

Two people have been arrested after a woman was hit by a car.

The woman, who is aged in her 50s, was hit in Finlay Road, Gloucester, at 17:30 GMT on 5 January.

She was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol where she remains in a serious condition.

Gloucestershire Constabulary said officers had arrested two people on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and they remained in police custody.