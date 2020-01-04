Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Tracy Board died in a crash on the M5 on Thursday

A woman who was killed in a crash on the M5 near Gloucester has been named by police.

Gloucestershire Constabulary said Tracy Board, 51, from Quedgeley, died in the crash between junctions 12 and junction 11A northbound on Thursday morning.

Her family have paid tribute to her saying she will be "truly missed by all her family, friends".

Ms Board was originally from Cwmbran, Torfaen, and worked in HMP Hewell, her family said.

The northbound section of the motorway was closed for several hours on Thursday while an accident investigation took place.