Image copyright Tessa Ede Image caption The air ambulance landed on the M5

A serious crash has led to the M5 near Gloucester being closed northbound.

The crash happened at about 08:30 GMT. Gloucestershire Constabulary said a "serious collision" happened just north of junction 12 at Quedgeley.

The road northbound between junctions 12 and 11A is likely to be closed "for some time" while a serious collision investigation takes place.

An air ambulance has landed at the scene. No details are yet available of vehicles involved or any injuries.