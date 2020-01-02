M5 closed northbound near Gloucester after serious crash
- 2 January 2020
A serious crash has led to the M5 near Gloucester being closed northbound.
The crash happened at about 08:30 GMT. Gloucestershire Constabulary said a "serious collision" happened just north of junction 12 at Quedgeley.
The road northbound between junctions 12 and 11A is likely to be closed "for some time" while a serious collision investigation takes place.
An air ambulance has landed at the scene. No details are yet available of vehicles involved or any injuries.