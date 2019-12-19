Image copyright Zaha Hadid Architects Image caption The new stadium will be made entirely from wood

Forest Green Rovers FC has been given planning consent for a new wooden stadium despite concerns over its impact.

On Wednesday, Stroud District Council approved outline plans for the venue next to junction 13 of the M5.

Critics say the venue is not part of the local plan and the club's current home in Nailsworth will suffer economically.

However, club chairman Dale Vince said: "I think it's the right decision."

The new stadium will also include a car park with more than 1,500 spaces and two grass training pitches.

Earlier this year, the council blocked the plans due to concerns over noise, traffic and the impact on the local landscape.

Cllr Haydn Jones voted to refuse the application on Wednesday evening, saying: "I'm concerned about the impact it will have not only on Nailsworth, which they will be leaving, but also especially on the people in Eastington and Westend and the new development at Greater Aldbury.

"I'm concerned that their lives are going to be negatively impacted - they moved when the football stadium wasn't there and I'm really concerned about the effect it's going to have on them."