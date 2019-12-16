Image copyright Orbis Group Image caption Six pupils moved from the specialist school in Tewkesbury after the Ofsted inspection

A specialist children's home has closed temporarily over safeguarding and safety concerns of its pupils.

Orbis Abbey Rose School in Tewkesbury opened in March and has 10 residential places for nine to 19-year-olds. Six pupils were there at the time.

Ofsted inspectors found some pupils felt unsafe due to the dangerous behaviour of their peers and the school lacked effective leadership.

Orbis said it was putting a "robust plan" in place to improve standards.

'Dangerous' behaviour

Inspectors found that some pupils behaved in a "dangerous way" and as a result, other pupils felt threatened and unsafe.

Other areas which also needed attention were the leadership and curriculum where the school was deemed to have "low expectations" of its pupils.

A spokeswoman for Orbis Abbey Rose said its day school remained unaffected.

She added: "This is clearly a concerning matter for us and we have taken swift action to make alternate care arrangements for all of our young people during this temporary suspension.

"Since the initial inspection we have been working closely with Ofsted to address their concerns and have put a robust improvement plan in place.

"Following a monitoring visit this week, Ofsted has acknowledged the progress we have made over the past few weeks."

No date has been set for reopening the home.

Gloucestershire County Council has confirmed two of the children it placed were both "now in an alternative care which meets their individual needs".