Photographer Quintin Lake is well on the way to completing the impressive feat of walking around the British coastline.
Over the past five years the Cheltenham-based adventurer has been hiking the route in sections, and is due to finish next summer.
On the way he takes pictures and sells the prints to help fund the self-supported project.
He said winter was "the most beautiful time of the year".
Mr Lake said at this time of year his daily walking routine meant he began before dawn and ended after dusk, so he got to see "the sun rise and set followed by the moon rise and the stars emerge".
"The silent drama of these happenings is accentuated when reflected in the sea and I often see and feel the visceral effect of the moon on the tide," he said.
Mr Lake began his mammoth 11,000 km (7,000 mile) trek in April 2015 in London and has been hoping to finish in June 2020.
He said the aim of the project was artistic".
"I want to get a better understanding of the mystery and beauty of the British landscape and convey that through photography."
When he is not walking he returns to his home in Cheltenham, where he works as an architectural photographer.
He walks 15-25 miles (25-40 km) each day, and takes photographs for about three hours.
"As I don't have a support team and much of the coast, especially in Scotland, is far from roads and facilities, I mostly wild camp," he said.
"Along with a tent I carry food, fuel and batteries so I can be self-sufficient for five days at a time which equates to around 20kg on my back."
"I don't take ferries but instead cross at the first bridge across rivers and estuaries," he said.
"So in England and Wales, this is mostly on marked trails but in Scotland (which is approximately half the length) it's an entirely different proposition, as much of the walking is off-trail and often in very rough and remote mountainous terrain in the North West."
He tries to stay "as close to the coast while staying safe".
He walks in sections of up to six weeks at a time before returning home for a month or two.
Since he began his walk he has sustained two injuries - a split tendon in his foot and a stress injury in his shin - both which required a couple of months rest to recover.
Mr Lake said he "enjoys the focus of mind" when long-distance walking in winter.
"As there are so few hours of daylight, one has to be moving from dawn to dusk to be able to cover the distance.
"The low sun angle of winter light and the resulting high tonal range create unique photographic challenges and opportunities."