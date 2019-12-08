Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The alleged racist abuse was directed at Scunthorpe defender Jordan Clarke

A report of racist abuse at a League Two match which meant the game was halted is being investigated by police.

The football match on Saturday between Forest Green Rovers and Scunthorpe was stopped temporarily by the referee who spoke to both team managers.

Rovers said a "single fan" was being investigated for comments directed at Scunthorpe player Jordan Clarke.

Gloucestershire Constabulary said the matter was reported to officers at the ground and it was being investigated.

A stadium announcement was relayed to the crowd in the wake of the incident, explaining the match had been halted due to "racist language" being heard in the east stand.

In a statement on Twitter, Nailsworth-based Rovers said: "We do not tolerate racism, and the ongoing investigation will end with a lifetime ban if found guilty."

Scunthorpe went on to win the match 2-0.

The investigation comes as a man was arrested after objects and racist abuse appeared to be targeted at Manchester United players during Saturday's derby with Manchester City.