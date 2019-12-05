Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption The vehicle similar to this one was found in a takeaway car park in Gloucester on Wednesday night

A car that an elderly man with memory problems lost has been found.

Police said a member of the public reported seeing the vehicle in a takeaway car park in the Abbeydale area of Gloucester on Wednesday night.

The man, in his 70s, was missing for several hours last week after he parked the car and was found later on foot by his son in Matson Avenue.

Police said he was keen to get the gold Hyundai Accent back as it belonged to his late wife.