Man with memory problems loses 'sentimental' car

Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption Police said the man's three-door gold Hyundai Accent is similar to the one pictured

An elderly man with memory problems has lost his car which holds "great sentimental value" to him.

Gloucestershire Police is appealing for help to locate the gold Hyundai Accent with the registration DN02 FVO, which is thought to be parked in Gloucester.

The man, in his 70s, was missing for several hours last week after he parked the car and was found later on foot by his son in Matson Avenue.

Police said he is keen to get the car back as it belonged to his late wife.

A spokesman said officers have exhausted lines of enquiry and are asking for anyone who has seen the vehicle to contact the force.