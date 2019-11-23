Image copyright Gloucester Cathedral Image caption The cathedral said it was a "significant step"

Gloucester Cathedral and The King's School, Gloucester, are to offer choral scholarships to girls for the first time in their history.

The cathedral said it was a significant step and would ensure equal opportunity for both girls and boys.

The move will see girl choristers educated at The King's School for the first time in nearly 480 years.

The Very Reverend Stephen Lake, Dean of Gloucester, said he was delighted to work with the school for equality.

The girl choristers were established in 2016 and sing weekly at evensong and other services across the year.

From 2021, all 16 girl choristers will be offered a choral scholarship by the school and the cathedral, and chorister duties will be shared equally between boys and girls.