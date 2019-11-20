Image copyright Gloucestershire News Service Image caption Elizabeth Tomkins will be sentenced on 27 November

A woman jabbed broken glass into her partner's face and poured chlorine down his throat during an "alcoholic rampage".

Gloucester Crown Court heard Elizabeth Tomkins, 51, of St Briavels, attacked Peter Stapleton on 8 May.

The court was told about 10 years of abusive outbursts which included an occasion where she bit his scrotum.

Tomkins pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding and will be sentenced on 27 November.

Prosecutor Janine Wood said the attack was the "latest episode of domestic violence" that Mr Stapleton had suffered from Tomkins and on that day the pair had drunk more than two bottles of wine each.

Ms Wood said: "Without warning Tomkins attacked Mr Stapleton on the right side of his face with a broken wine glass that resulted in a very nasty wound to his neck.

"Mr Stapleton has often barricaded himself into the spare room when Tomkins is on an alcoholic rampage."

'Toxic relationship'

Mr Stapleton called 999 as the wound contained glass and he was bleeding heavily.

"The police arrived at the same time as the paramedics at 4.10pm that day and arrested Tomkins - but all she wanted to do was to go to sleep."

Mr Stapleton initially did not want to make a statement against Tomkins but later explained he had often been "the victim in this toxic relationship, especially when she had been drinking," the prosecutor said.

Judge Ian Lawrie QC said: "This case has all the symptoms of domestic violence - but in reverse.

"This is a toxic relationship and Mr Stapleton is effectively now squatting in her house.

"It's Tomkins' home and she would need her home back if she were to be sentenced to a community order."

In mitigation defence lawyer Matthew Harbinson said: "She is not an alcoholic but a binge drinker.

"When she drinks, she really drinks."