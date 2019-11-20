Boys arrested after sand bag smashes M5 lorry windscreen
- 20 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested after a bag of sand smashed a lorry's windscreen when it was thrown from a motorway bridge.
The driver managed to escape injury but was left "shocked" when the sand bag hit the vehicle on the M5 near Tewkesbury on 31 October.
The boys were held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and conspiracy to cause criminal damage recklessly to endanger life.
They were released under investigation.