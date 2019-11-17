A motorcyclist has died in a crash near Northleach which also involved two cars.

The man, in his 30s, died at the scene of the crash, which happened on the A429 near its junction with Fosse Way shortly before 11:00 GMT on Saturday.

The drivers of the two cars were not injured. The family of the deceased man have been informed.

Investigators have made an appeal for dashcam footage or any information from witnesses who may have seen the crash.

Police said a number of road closures was in place while officers carried out a full investigation. The roads have since been reopened.