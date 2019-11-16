Image copyright Google Image caption The four masked men made off in the direction of Shakespeare Road

A woman was hit over the head by a gang of masked burglars who raided her home and stole jewellery.

The victim was on the drive of her home in St Mark's Road, Cheltenham, at about 18:20 GMT on Friday when the gang approached her, Gloucestershire police said.

She was attacked before the men made off in Byron Road in two cars, in the direction of Shakespeare Road.

The woman was taken to Cheltenham General with minor injuries.

All four of the men were wearing masks, with one described as wearing a long green khaki jacket, blue jeans and white trainers.

Another of the men was wearing a striped top, jacket, blue jeans and black trainers which had white soles.