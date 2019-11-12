Image caption Gloucester City's Meadow Park has not been able to host games since 2007 (pictured in 2017)

Work is finally due to begin on a new stadium for Gloucester City Football Club 12 years after Meadow Park was submerged in the floods of 2007.

A meeting between club co-chairman Alex Petheram, director Brian McGurk and the Football Stadia Improvement Fund has agreed final conditions.

The new stadium will have two 350-seater stands and a terrace.

Mr Petheram said he was "delighted to reach this milestone" and described the announcement as "exciting times".

"It's been a long and challenging road," he said.

Meadow Park was Gloucester City's home stadium from 1986 until 2007.

Image caption Gloucester City have not played at Meadow Park since the floods of 2007

Since 2007 the National League North club - nicknamed the Tigers - have entered into groundshare arrangements with four different clubs.

Their current "home" is 25 miles from Gloucester in the Worcestershire market town of Evesham.

In May Gloucester City Council approved plans for a new stadium.