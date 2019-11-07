Image copyright Cheltenham Paint Festival Image caption The artwork took 10 days to complete

An Indonesian street artist has completed a huge painting on the side of a Cheltenham hotel.

The mural depicts the French cartoonist and writer Moebeus, and was painted by the artist Wild Drawing, otherwise known as "WD".

Originally from Bali, he hides his true identity and paints all over the world, specialising in 3D designs.

His work on the side of the Midland Hotel is believed to be the first artwork he has created in the UK.

Image copyright Cheltenham Paint Festival Image caption Wild Drawing used a mini-roller on a pole to sketch out the design

The new artwork took 10 days to create and was produced by the Athens-based artist as part of the Cheltenham Paint Festival, which takes place every September.

It was due to have been finished earlier, but was finally completed last week after delays due to bad weather.

Festival director Andrew Davies said WD used a "mini-roller" on the end of a 4m (13ft)-long pole to sketch out the painting.

"He learned to do this in his native Bali when starting out as he didn't have the money available for lifts etc, and has carried on ever since," he said.

Image copyright Cheltenham Paint Festival Image caption Wild Drawing keeps his true identity secret

Image copyright Cheltenham Paint Festival Image caption It is the first time WD has created a design in the UK