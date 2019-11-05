WW1 watch stolen in 2011 reunited with owner

Image caption The engraved watch was stolen in 2011

A watch awarded during WW1 and stolen in 2011 has been reunited with its rightful owner in Gloucestershire.

Sgt Walwyn Oram, known as Jack, was given the timepiece for gallantry during the Battle of Passchendaele.

It was found last year in Cam by a woman walking her dog but she has only now managed to find who it belonged to.

Cherilyn Morgan said when her dog Mickey unearthed the item she thought he was "sniffing something to pick up something disgusting as usual."

"He wouldn't leave the spot and so I bent down into the bush and that's when I saw the watch," she said.

She spent three months trying to find its owner then posted about it on her local Dursley Matters page on Facebook.

Hours later she was contacted by Jack's granddaughter, Elizabeth Spyvee, who saw the post.

Image caption The watch was found by Cherilyn's dog Mickey and has now been reunited with Nancy Dyer (bottom left) and her granddaughters, Elizabeth Spyvee (l) and Jo Pullin

Image caption Sgt Jack Oram was handed the watch by people from his hometown of Radstock

The watch had been stolen when burglars broke into Nancy Dyer's home in Coaley, four miles from Dursley.

"It was the worst thing they could have stolen," Mrs Dyer said.

"They had stolen all of my jewellery, my engagement ring and everything, but they didn't steal my father's medals which was a help."

Mrs Spyvee said she "could not believe my eyes" when she spotted the Facebook post, as they had "searched endlessly for the watch since it was stolen".