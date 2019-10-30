Image copyright Crown Copyright Image caption The road is shut between the junctions at Brockworth and Quedgeley

The M5 motorway in Gloucestershire has been closed in both directions while police investigate the discovery of a body on the road.

Gloucestershire Police said the road was shut between junction 11A at Brockworth and junction 12 for Quedgeley.

A spokesman said officers would be at the scene for some hours to "recover the body and establish circumstances".

The slip road at junction 11 southbound has also been closed.