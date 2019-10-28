Image copyright PA Media Image caption Paul Hayes used a canoe to transport a couple staying at his Air BnB to their car

The main road through a Gloucestershire village has been flooded after heavy rain over the weekend.

The B4234 in Lower Lydbrook in the Forest of Dean has become impassable to traffic, and water levels have risen affecting several properties.

A flood warning remains in place for the River Wye in the village.

The Environment Agency said no further significant rainfall was forecast over the next 24 hours, and it was monitoring the situation.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A flood warning remains in place for the River Wye in the village of Lydbrook

Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service helped to rescue people trapped by flood water, using an inflatable raft.

Resident Paul Hayes said he helped to transport a couple staying at his Airbnb to their car, which was parked on higher ground.

"We're the first ones to flood as we're next to the river, so I always have my canoe here."

He said flooding in the village had "not happened like this for about 10 years".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Environment Agency said no further significant rainfall was forecast over the next 24 hours

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service have helped to rescue people trapped by flood water

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mr Hayes said his house was next to the River Wye

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The main road through a Gloucestershire village has been closed

