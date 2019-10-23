Image caption The proposals include a market and performance space and the return of water fountains

A market and performance space are at the heart of detailed £5m plans to regenerate a run-down city centre area.

The proposals for Gloucester's Kings Square also include an outdoor cinema and the return of water fountains.

The scheme is part of the wider Kings Quarter redevelopment, which will also see homes, offices and shops built in the area.

If the plans win final approval, the aim is to complete the work by the end of 2020, the council says.

Paul James, leader of Gloucester City Council, said: "Kings Square is the city centre's largest public open space and will become a focal point for businesses, residents and visitors.

"These new images illustrate our vision for the transformation of this part of Gloucester city centre into a destination and flexible event space."

Image caption The square will become a "focal point", according to the council

A design for new fountains for the area is said to be inspired by the Severn Bore, which occurs on the nearby River Severn several times a year.

The square's original fountains, which were built in the 1970s, became derelict and were eventually concreted over in 2006.

Various plans for the redevelopment of Kings Square have been submitted in recent years.

However, work has never begun, due in part to a developer pulling out of the scheme.