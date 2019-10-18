Image copyright Google Image caption The site chosen is currently home to a skate park

A site has been chosen for a new community hospital, after a "citizens' jury" identified the town where it should be built.

The NHS in Gloucestershire wants to build on land in Cinderford that is currently used as a playing field and skate park.

Last year the town was chosen as the location for a new £11m facility to replace the Lydney and Dilke hospitals in the Forest of Dean.

The hospital is due to open in 2022.

Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust said it planned to acquire and build on the Collingwood skate park and Lower High Street playing field in Steam Mills Road.

A spokesperson said a replacement skate park would be built at Miner's Field in the town.

Last year a "citizens' jury" influenced the location of the new hospital, in what was thought to be the first time such a decision had been made.

Image caption Protests have been previously held in Gloucester over the future of both Lydney and Dilke Hospitals

The trust's Angela Potter said it was "an exciting milestone which brings us a step closer to our vision of a modern, purpose-built hospital for the Forest of Dean".

"Working in partnership with the town council and Forestry England we believe we have found an excellent site, and one which best suits the needs of the people of the Forest, in line with the recommendations of the citizen's jury."

Chris Witham, chair of Cinderford Town Council, which owns the site, said: "We believe the plans we have in place will be of benefit to the town and the Forest, allowing us to upgrade facilities and infrastructure on a range of well-used and well-loved sites."

Protests against the closure of the Lydney and Dilke hospitals have taken place previously.

The trust said it would "continue to engage local councils, stakeholders and communities" regarding their future use.