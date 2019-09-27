Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Adam Eustace played more than 240 times for Gloucester

A former professional rugby player has admitted knocking a touch judge to the ground by hitting him in the face.

Adam Eustace pleaded guilty to assaulting Joe Hoyle during a local match between Stroud RFC and Chosen Hill RFC in September 2018.

Cheltenham Magistrates' Court heard he assaulted Stroud player Mr Hoyle, who was running the line.

He was ordered to do 80 hours of community work and pay £320 in compensation, fines and costs.

The court heard Eustace, 40, of Cheltenham Road, Longlevens, went on to the pitch as coach of Chosen Hill after one of his players was knocked unconscious during a bad-tempered game.

Eustace pleaded guilty to assaulting a player at a rugby match in September last year

He reacted to abuse from supporters, who shouted and swore at him, by assaulting Mr Hoyle, causing a cut to his mouth which needed several stitches, prosecutor May Li said.

Eustace played 242 times for Gloucester between 1998 and 2010, and also played for Llanelli Scarlets and Northampton Saints.

He was called into the England squad in 2000, but was never capped.

The court was told he was suspended by Chosen Hill after the incident and may yet face disciplinary action from the RFU.

Eustace admitted causing actual bodily harm and was also placed on a 12-month community order.