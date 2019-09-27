Image copyright Google Image caption The unnamed victim was attacked on Barton Street in the city centre on 12 September

A man has been charged with murder after another man was stabbed in Gloucester city centre.

The 35-year-old victim was attacked on Barton Street on 26 August and died at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on 12 September.

Esam Dawood, 26, of Barton Street appeared at Bristol Crown Court and spoke only to confirm his name.

Mr Dawood was remanded in custody and will appear before court on 24 February 2020.