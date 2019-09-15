Image copyright Paul Nicholls Photography Image caption Betty Bromage took minutes to complete her 170ft descent of Cheltenham's Eagle Tower - a 1960s office block

A 90-year-old grandma who abseiled down one of Gloucestershire's tallest buildings said she needed "a good gin and tonic" afterwards.

Betty Bromage made her way down the 170-foot Eagle Tower in Cheltenham to raise money for the Abbeyfield House care home, where she lives.

She said while others of her age prefer taking it easy, she loves "the adrenaline rush".

It completes a trio of daredevil activities to mark her 90th year.

Speaking after she completed the abseil, the grandmother of two said it was "fantastic" and a "really wonderful experience".

She added: "What I need now is a really good gin and tonic."

So far, she has raised more than £5,500 of her £8,000 target.

In April, she tackled her fourth wing walk in as many years, and in May reached speeds of more than 70mph as she took on a zip line challenge in north Wales.

Image copyright Charlotte Graham / Abbeyfields Image caption Betty took to the skies for the fourth time in April...

Image copyright Charlotte Graham / Abbeyfield Image caption Not content with that she went on a zip wire the following month

Mrs Bromage said she was raising money for a much-needed summerhouse and community garden.

"Our current one has seen better days so I'm fundraising to build a brand new summer house for all of my fellow residents to enjoy."

Next year Mrs Bromage is planning to do a fifth wing walk and a parachute jump.