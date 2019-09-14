Car driver, 70, killed in crash with lorry
A 70-year-old man died when the car he was driving crashed with a lorry.
The accident happened near Moreton-in-Marsh, at the junction of the A44 and A424, on Friday afternoon.
Gloucestershire Police said the driver, from Warwickshire, died at the scene and his passenger, a 56-year-old woman, suffered a shoulder injury.
The lorry driver, a 55-year-old man from the West Midlands, was not injured. The road was shut for eight hours for a collision investigation.
Police are appealing for anyone who saw the blue Peugeot 206 or the lorry before the collision at 14:10 BST, to contact them.