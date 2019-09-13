Gloucester stabbing victim dies in hospital
- 13 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man who was stabbed in Gloucester city centre last month has died.
The 35-year-old man, who died at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on Thursday, was attacked at about 19:30 BST in Barton Street on 26 August.
Esam Dawood, of Barton Street, who was charged in connection with the stabbing, was remanded in custody after an initial court appearance on 29 August.
Mr Dawood will appear at Gloucester Crown Court on 27 September.