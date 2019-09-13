Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption Kyle Davies was also convicted of possession of indecent images

A teenager who was found guilty of planning a mass shooting has been jailed for 16 years.

Kyle Davies, 19, from Gloucester, tried to buy a handgun and ammunition for £1,000 from a dealer on the dark web.

He was found guilty of attempting to possess a Glock 17 pistol and ammunition with intent to endanger life, during a trial in July.

Judge Paul Cook at Taunton Crown Court said Davies "had the intention to endanger life in a shooting event".

Davies was also convicted of attempting to evade the prohibition on importation of a prohibited weapon, and possession of indecent images.

During the trial at Gloucester Crown Court the jury heard the Columbine school shooters and Anders Breivik in Norway were "poster boys" to Davies.

A package containing the weapon and ammunition Davies had ordered was intercepted in the USA and officers in the UK were tipped off.

Image copyright South West Regional Organised Crime Unit/PA Wire Image caption A Glock pistol and ammunition were ordered online by Davies

The parcel was substituted for a dummy one that was delivered by an undercover officer to his home, where he was arrested.

A search of Davies' home revealed computer files and notes about mass killers.

He had denied the charges, saying he had bought the weapon to kill himself, yet the court heard he had written out a list of other items he wanted to buy including petrol, a gas mask and body armour.

Davies, who was aged 18 at the time of the offences, had also drawn 77 stickmen to represent the victims of the 2011 explosion and shootings in Norway.