A 26-year-old man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after another man was stabbed.

A man in his 30s was attacked in Barton Street, Gloucester, on Monday and is in a stable condition in hospital.

Esam Dawood, of Barton Street, has been charged with attempted murder, wounding with intent, and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was remanded in custody after appearing before Cheltenham magistrates earlier.