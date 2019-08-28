The chairman of the Cheltenham Civic Society has apologised after causing outrage on Twitter by saying food poverty was actually "idleness".

Andrew Booton made the statement on his personal account on Friday.

He listed the ingredients of a meal he had made, saying it worked out at 97p a person.

But after criticism, including from food poverty campaigner Jack Monroe, Mr Booton deleted the tweet and apologised.

Image copyright Twitter Image caption Andrew Booton's tweet, which was later deleted

Mr Booton's tweet read: "Had a Chinese this evening. Chicken £2.35. Fresh egg noodles on clearance 24p. All natural ingredients sauce 75p. Stir fry veg on clearance 55p. 7 mins. Total £3.89. Enough for 4 = 97p each. Don't tell me we have food poverty in this country. It's just idleness."

The tweet was deleted, but not before nearly 5,000 people responded, many of them critical of Mr Booton's statement.

Skip Twitter post by @BootstrapCook Live on that for a year and get back to me with your scurvy, rickets, lack of fruit and veg and hopefully a dent in your enormous sense of entitlement. Also did you factor in the electric, pan, spoon, bowl, roof over your head, hob, & complete lack of understanding of the issues? https://t.co/7HS9uYCabD — ☘️🇨🇾Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) August 24, 2019 Report

Food writer Jack Monroe, who has campaigned on the issue of food poverty, accused Mr Booton of having a "sense of entitlement".

On Sunday, Mr Booton deleted the tweet, saying it had been well intentioned but that he was sorry for "having trivialised a serious issue".

A spokesperson for the Cheltenham Civic Society said it would not comment as the views were expressed on Mr Booton's private Twitter account. The BBC approached Mr Booton for a comment but he did not respond.